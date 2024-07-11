Delay in CUET results will result in staggered academic calendar, say DU professors

A day after Delhi University (DU) issued a notification stating that classes are set to begin for the third, fourth, fifth and sixth semesters on August 1, professors pointed out that if classes begin before first-year admissions are completed, it will lead to a staggered academic calendar and an increased workload for teachers.

First-year admissions have been stalled due to the delay in the announcement of results in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is currently embroiled in multiple controversies. The results were scheduled to be declared on June 30, but there has been no update yet by the NTA on when they are expected to be announced.

University officials said that they are ready with the admission procedure, but will have to wait for CUET results for the process to begin.

Megh Raj, an assistant professor at the Faculty of Law, said, “This is a very unfortunate decision. Now, there would be two academic calendars — one for first years, and another for the rest. There is no clarity on anything.”

Rudrashish Chakraborty, an associate professor at Kirori Mal College’s English department said DU had just begun to recover from the three years of staggered academic calendars, which began with the pandemic. “Unlike the pandemic period, which was beyond human control, the current crisis is clearly man-made, and is a consequence of the utter apathy and incompetence of the Ministry of Education and its minion, the NTA,” he added.

“Staggered academic calendars precipitate burnout among students and teachers due to the minimising of vacation periods. Teachers end up bearing the burden of continuously teaching throughout the year since they are assigned to the first years as well,” said Maya John, a professor and member of the Academic Council, adding that the notice was “arbitrary” and that professors had not been notified.

When reached for comment, University officials did not comment on the staggered academic calendar.