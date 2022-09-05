Delay in CUET results prompts students to mull plan B

Aspirants eyeing seats in State, private varsities; DU yet to launch admission portal

Mercy Nag dreamt of securing admission in a top college in Delhi University (DU) and was upbeat about giving the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). However, constant delays in the exam schedule and uncertainty over the declaration of results have prompted her to consider seeking admission in a private university.

“My exam date was first shifted from July 18 to August 4 and then from August 12 to 24. Finally, it was held on August 26. I cannot deal with such uncertainty. I have decided to take admission in a private university in Kolkata,” she says.

The CUET was scheduled to be held in two phases, but it ended up being conducted over six phases owing to technical glitches. A total of 2.86 lakh students appeared for the exam in the final phase compared with the 12.04 lakh in the first five phases.

No word on results

DU has not yet launched its admission portal, while the National Testing Agency that conducted the exam is yet to announce the date for the declaration of results.

Lakhs of students who appeared for the CUET are now rethinking their admission plans as the academic term has begun in several State and private universities.

“Most of my friends are opting for private colleges. Bengaluru is a popular choice,” says Debosmita De, who nursed hopes of entering a Central University but is now planning to gain admission in a private college in Kolkata.

‘Expensive affair’

Students say securing admission in private colleges is an expensive affair, but they are safe alternatives to the much sought-after Central Universities. “If I do not secure a good CUET score, then I will end up losing an academic year. By the time the results are declared, admissions to State and private universities will be over. It is better to take admission now than to wait,” says Kaustabh Kumar, another aspirant.

“For someone who wants to live in Delhi and pursue an undergraduate degree in the Arts, DU, Jamia Millia Islamia and Ambedkar University are the desired options. However, they all provide admissions based on CUET scores. So, if you have not yet taken admission elsewhere, you are pinning all your hopes on one score,” Mr. Kumar says.

‘No other choice’

However, a few students say they have no choice but to wait for the results. “My single parent cannot afford to pay more than ₹20,000 a year for my education,” says Raghav, who lost his father earlier this year. “I don’t have an option. I’ve to secure a seat in a good Central University.”