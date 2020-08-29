Deferment of NEET-JEE: Cong. members held for protesting

NEW DELHI

29 August 2020 00:11 IST

State party chief and other Cong. workers detained by Delhi police on Friday

The Delhi Congress on Friday held a protest outside the Education Ministry demanding that the NEET-JEE exams be deferred as holding them during a pandemic would put the lives of students at risk. Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar and other party workers were detained by the Delhi police.

The party’s students’ wing, the NSUI, also continued its hunger strike over the same issue.

Mr. Kumar said that COVID-19 cases have been witnessing a record spike across the country, and it would not be prudent to hold these exams now. He said that “the Modi-led government seems to be least bothered about the risk involved and the inconveniences the students would face if the NEET-JEE exams are held. Many students, who want to take the exams are either in containment zones, flood-affected areas or remote places and it would be very difficult for them to attend the exams if they are held now”.

Advertising

Advertising

NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan said: “We will stop this satyagraha only when the Centre accepts our demands.”