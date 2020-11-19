Defer govt.’s proposal till all-party meet: BJP

New Delhi

19 November 2020 00:17 IST

Party tells L-G decision is problematic

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to defer a decision on the government’s proposal to close city markets due to a spike in COVID-19 cases as well as limiting the number of attendees at wedding gatherings to 50 till an all-party meeting on the pandemic.

This, even as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued an order to reduce the ceiling of visitors at wedding gatherings to 50 from 200, followed Mr. Baijal’s approval of a proposal in this regard from the Delhi government.

“People have made all the preparations for weddings. Hotel-banquet halls have been booked, cards have been distributed and other preparations have also been completed. In such a situation, the number of people attending the wedding has suddenly been reduced. This decision will definitely create problems for many people,” Mr. Bidhuri stated in a letter to the L-G.

Mr. Bidhuri urged the L-G to direct the Delhi government to fulfil its responsibilities and ensure strict adherence to the use of masks, sanitisers, thermal scanners in markets and social functions in addition to social distancing rules.

“At the all-party meeting on Thursday, besides these issues of closure of markets and reducing the number of guests in the wedding ceremonies, I will also raise the issue of Chhath celebration as it is a question of the faith of millions of people in Delhi,” Mr. Bidhuri said.