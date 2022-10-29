Defer bail hearing, seeking legal advice after Umar Khalid order, Sharjeel Imam urges HC

Sharjeel Imam. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

ADVERTISEMENT

JNU student Sharjeel Imam on Friday urged the Delhi High Court to defer his bail hearing in a case related to the 2020 riots here by six weeks, saying he was seeking “further legal advice” following the court’s observations on him while denying bail to co-accused Umar Khalid.

Mr. Imam in his “adjournment application” said the court made “certain observations” without hearing his case, which made it incumbent upon him “to seek further legal advice and to explore the possibility of legal remedy before the present appeal is heard”.

While refusing to grant bail to former JNU student leader Mr. Khalid on October 18, the Delhi High Court had observed that Mr. Imam “arguably was at the head of the conspiracy” and there existed a string of commonality running among all the co-accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

His case, registered under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), is related to the north-east Delhi riots that left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Also Read Sharjeel Imam granted bail in sedition case, will stay in jail over Delhi riots

A Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar listed on December 16 Mr. Imam’s appeal challenging a trial court order refusing to grant him bail while expressing its displeasure with respect to the submissions made in the application.

“To say that you are seeking legal advice in another matter cannot be a ground [for adjournment]. It cannot be done in this manner. You can ask for an adjournment simplicitor and we may consider but do not make legal arguments and then ask us to adjourn a matter. Don't put all this on record,” the High Court said.

“At the specific request of the counsel for the appellant (Mr. Imam), list after six weeks on December 16,” it ordered.

The court also listed for hearing on November 18 bail pleas by other co-accused in the matter, including Khalid Saifi and Meeran Haider.