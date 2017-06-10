Defamation suit filed against CM

A State executive member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has filed a civil defamation suit against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh seeking nominal damages of ₹1.
‘Mishra slapped’
Plaintiff Ankit Bhardwaj filed the suit at Tis Hazari district courts, alleging that the Chief Minister and Mr. Singh had defamed him by claiming that he had slapped sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, who was sitting on a dharna, on May 10.
The suit came up for hearing in the court of Additional Senior Civil Judge V.K. Gautam, who posted it on July 4 for consideration.
