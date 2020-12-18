Defamation plaint: plea by Tiwari, Gupta against their summons rejected

New Delhi

They had challenged trial court’s order

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected the pleas of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and party MLA Vijender Gupta, seeking quashing of the summons issued against them in a defamation complaint filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Mr. Tiwari and Mr. Gupta had challenged a trial court’s November 28, 2019 order summoning them and others as accused in the criminal defamation case filed by Mr. Sisodia.

Mr. Sisodia had filed a defamation complaint against the BJP leader for allegedly levelling corruption charges against him in relation to Delhi government schools’ classrooms.

Earlier, the Delhi government Standing Counsel (Criminal) Rahul Mehra, representing the State, sought dismissal of the petitions and said the two BJP leaders cannot keep on saying anything against an honest person and malign him because they have the backing of the Union government.