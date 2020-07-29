Defamation notice sent to AAP leaders Atishi, Chadha

New Delhi

29 July 2020 23:33 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said that North Delhi Municipal Corporation House leader and Bharatiya Janata Party councillor Yogesh Kumar Verma has sent a criminal and civil defamation notice of ₹1 crore to AAP leaders Atishi and Raghav Chadha.

AAP said that the legal notice was in response to a press conference done by the AAP in which the party raised the issue of resident doctors at two North civic body-run hospitals allegedly not being paid salaries.

“This criminal defamation notice is to suppress our voice against corruption. They want no one to raise voice against BJP’s corruption in civic bodies. They want to suppress the voice through criminal defamation,” Ms. Atishi said while addressing a press conference.

Advertising

Advertising

‘We will fight’

“The Aam Aadmi Party is not one that is scared of this four-page notice. We will fight this on the streets and also in the court. AAP will start a country-wide campaign to expose the corruption in civic bodies,” Mr. Chadha said.

Mr. Chadha said that this was people’s voice and the BJP cannot suppress it with a legal notice.

“You go to any part of Delhi and the people will tell you how much money you need to pay to the civic body to get any work done. A few days back, BJP MP Vijay Goel himself admitted that the civic body is corrupt. Former commissioner has also said that the same. Will the BJP file criminal defamation against them? The Statutory Auditor has disclosed that in North civic body there are financial irregularities of ₹3,000 crore and of more than ₹1,100 crore in SDMC. Will the BJP file criminal defamation against the Auditor too?” Ms. Atishi asked.