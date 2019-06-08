Defamation case: Tharoor gets bail

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in a criminal defamation case for his alleged ‘scorpion’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted bail to Mr. Tharoor on furnishing a personal bond of ₹20,000.

Earlier, he appeared before the court on a summons.

The complaint has been filed by Delhi BJP vice-president Rajeev Babbar who sought a compensation of ₹5 crore.

The complaint stated that Mr. Tharoor made the alleged scandalous remarks at the Bangalore Literature Festival on October 28.

Mr. Babbar said Mr. Tharoor’s statement was not only “an abuse of the Hindu deity but also defamatory and an insult to BJP workers, supporters and leaders”. He added that his religious sentiments were hurt by Mr. Tharoor’s statement as it was not only “baseless but also misleading and defamatory”.