Deepender Hooda targets JJP for ‘betraying’ Haryana’s voters; attempts to reach out to Jat vote bank

January 31, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - GURUGRAM

The Hindu Bureau

Haryana Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda at a rally in Hisar’s Narnaund on Wednesday targeted the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) — the junior partner in the BJP-led state government — for “betraying” the electorate by supporting the saffron party and not keeping its electoral promises, including the hike in the old age pension.

While the JJP largely caters to Jats and farmers in the Hisar-Jind-Fatehabad rural belt, the Congress, too, banks heavily on the community’s support in hopes of returning to power in the Assembly polls due later this year, and aims to prevent the division of the Jat votes.

Attacking the JJP, Mr. Hooda alleged that the government was formed in Haryana in 2019 by “betraying” the people. “People did not elect the BJP-JJP government, rather, they rejected it. The public had defeated both the BJP government and the party, and 12 out of 14 BJP ministers, including the State president of the party, were defeated and sent back home,” he said.

He added that the JJP leaders, who initially talked about “sending the BJP to the other side of the Yamuna” during election rallies, developed friendliness for the party after the election results, leading to an “immoral agreement for power”.

“The JJP cheated its voters and supported the BJP in the name of old age pension worth ₹5,100, which has not come till date. In fact, the agreement between BJP and JJP was not for old age pension, but for a free hand for corruption and loot. After the formation of the government, scams were committed one after the other in the State. More than 30 recruitment scams, including liquor scams, mining scams, and registry scams were carried out,” he said.

“Putting aside all morality, JJP betrayed its voters, farmers, women players and every section of the society. JJP, which has betrayed its voters in this election, will not be able to save its deposit in even one seat,” Mr. Hooda noted.

