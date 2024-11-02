ADVERTISEMENT

Deepavali: firefighters in Delhi receive record number of calls over 12 hours

Published - November 02, 2024 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received 318 distress calls on Deepavali night, the highest in the past 13 years, said a senior official, attributing the surge to the extensive use of firecrackers. Of the total calls, 280 were fire-related, of which three incidents — two in Sagarpur and one in Daryaganj — turned out to be fatal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the distress calls were received between 5 p.m. on October 31 and 5 a.m. on November 1, the official also said.

DFS chief Atul Garg said, “We were fully prepared to tackle any and every situation, having deployed firefighting units at key locations. We had cancelled the leaves and day offs of all our personnel and were ready to help everyone across the city.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A Delhi Police spokesperson said, “Several teams were constituted to ensure the implementation of the ban. Additional forces were deployed to carry out proactive patrolling in hotspots and seizure of firecrackers.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘Police apathy’

However, members of several residents’ welfare associations said the ban was flouted with impunity.

Sonali Chandra, a C.R. Park resident, said she had a verbal spat on the area’s Whatsapp group with a few neighbours who were bursting firecrackers all through the night. “The police station is barely 500 metres away from our apartment, yet when some neighbours were bursting crackers throughout the night, no action was taken,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US