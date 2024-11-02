GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deepavali: firefighters in Delhi receive record number of calls over 12 hours

Published - November 02, 2024 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received 318 distress calls on Deepavali night, the highest in the past 13 years, said a senior official, attributing the surge to the extensive use of firecrackers. Of the total calls, 280 were fire-related, of which three incidents — two in Sagarpur and one in Daryaganj — turned out to be fatal.

Most of the distress calls were received between 5 p.m. on October 31 and 5 a.m. on November 1, the official also said.

DFS chief Atul Garg said, “We were fully prepared to tackle any and every situation, having deployed firefighting units at key locations. We had cancelled the leaves and day offs of all our personnel and were ready to help everyone across the city.”

A Delhi Police spokesperson said, “Several teams were constituted to ensure the implementation of the ban. Additional forces were deployed to carry out proactive patrolling in hotspots and seizure of firecrackers.”

‘Police apathy’

However, members of several residents’ welfare associations said the ban was flouted with impunity.

Sonali Chandra, a C.R. Park resident, said she had a verbal spat on the area’s Whatsapp group with a few neighbours who were bursting firecrackers all through the night. “The police station is barely 500 metres away from our apartment, yet when some neighbours were bursting crackers throughout the night, no action was taken,” she added.

Published - November 02, 2024 01:46 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.