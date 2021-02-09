Delhi

Deep Sidhu arrested in Red Fort incident

Actor Deep Sidhu. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Deep Sidhu, who was wanted in connection with the Red Fort incident on Republic Day, has been arrested by the Delhi Police, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrest has been made by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

The police had announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu's arrest.

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police. Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. A religious flag was also hoisted.

