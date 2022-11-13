Dedicated app to assist civic poll voters

ADVERTISEMENT

In a series of firsts for the upcoming civic polls, the Delhi State Election Commission (SEC) has implemented numerous initiatives ranging from a dedicated mobile app for voters to randomisation of officials from polling parties, as part of enhancing transparency in the polling process, said a senior SEC official.

The SEC’s mobile app, Nigam Chunav Delhi, allows voters to access information about candidates contesting from various wards, the final poll results and filing complaints — including anonymous ones — in connection to model code of conduct violations.

“The app provides the voter with an online form to file the complaint along with photos and videos, while also specifying the ward and assembly constituency number. Previously, there was no such app for the civic elections in the Capital,” said the senior SEC official.

Another crucial change, the official added, is the randomisation of officials in a polling party, which will consist of officials from the Centre, Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

A total 16,368 polling parties — including 20% on reserve — will be assigned to the 13,638 polling stations, while each polling party will comprise four officials.

“Unlike the previous polls, a process of randomisation will be followed this time. This means that till fag end of the day before the polls, there will be no disclosure on which polling station the officials have been designated to. This is also to avoid allegations of conflict of interest, and bring more transparency. Previously, the civic polls in Delhi were low-profile; however, it has become a high-stakes event this time around,” said the senior SEC official.

He said randomisation will also be followed in the case of EVMs, adding that the process has been digitsied and an internal module has been developed.

“Unlike the previous manual process, this module will result in total segregation and randomisation of the EVMs, based on a software. Nobody will know in advance as to which polling station an EVM will go to. Both randomisation processes will happen at two levels, first at the SEC’s level, followed by the returning officer level in the presence of the observer concerned,” said the official.

Simultaneously, video surveillance teams, flying squads and static surveillance teams have also been formed with elaborate arrangements, while a software to help ensure better coordination among officials — and to cut down on the manual movement of collecting reports and processing permissions — has been put in place.