Decongest Asha Kiran shelter home, urgently recruit doctors: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Social Welfare Department Secretary to take urgent steps to recruit employees, including doctors, for the Asha Kiran shelter home for people with intellectual disability where 14 inmates died last month.

The Secretary, who was earlier directed to visit the shelter home and file a report, said the establishment has to be decongested as 961 inmates were lodged there against a capacity of 570. The court was also informed that there were 12 medical vacancies at the shelter home as well as several non-medical vacancies.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela asked the Secretary to recruit people on contractual basis to deal with the “emergency” and place the requisition before the competent authorities for approval. It added that if the sanction is not given, it will pass a judicial order.

“Decongestion is the top priority. Doctors visiting the dormitory (in Asha Kiran) and the shortage of the staff, medical as well as non-medical, has to be addressed, and we should empower the Secretary to employ staff on contractual basis,” the court said.

“This is an emergency. Fourteen lives have been lost… Recruit the best… Don’t let us down. Let it be a limited contract so that you can initiate the process for permanent recruitment. In one year you can complete the process,” it added.

“Since 14 lives have been lost in a short span of 20 days, this court impresses upon the Secretary to take urgent and emergent steps to deal with the situation,” the court noted.

The court listed the case for further hearing on August 12.

“We have lost 14 lives in 20 days. Human lives today don’t have a cost. Day before, we dealt with the USPC matter where three children lost their lives. Yesterday, we dealt with a case where two people lost their lives. You must act with alacrity. We may lose someone in the process,” the court said.

The court’s comments came in response to a public interest litigation plea seeking the constitution of an independent committee headed by a retired High Court judge to probe the incident.

