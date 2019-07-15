Decomposed body of missing boy found; two friends held

The decomposed body of a 17-year-old boy, who had been missing since July 12, was found on the first floor of an abandoned building in west Delhi’s Basai Darapur on Sunday evening.

Two of his friends have been held in connection with the case, said the police. A call was made to the PCR around 7 a.m. regarding a body in a building in Basai Darapur. A police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

The deceased has been identified as Vicky, a local and a school dropout. He had gone missing from his home and could not be traced until his body was found.

Post-mortem report awaited

The police are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj said that a missing complaint in the case was registered at Moti Nagar police station on July 13.

The police had initiated a search immediately, she said.

The family members of the deceased said that Vicky had returned from his tuition classes around 10.30 a.m. on July 12.

He, however, immediately left for “some work”, having promised to return in ten minutes.

When he did not return even after half-an-hour, his father called him on his mobile number which, the family said, was switched off. They searched for him at all possible places and even asked his friends about his whereabouts, but in vain. The family then approached the police the next morning.

The boy was hit on the head with a sharp object, the police said. The arrested accused, both juveniles, have confessed to being involved in a fight with the victim, the police added. An FIR has been registered in the case.