Decomposed body of man found in Chattarpur 

Published - June 03, 2024 01:48 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The decomposed body of a 42-year-old man was found inside his rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Chattarpur, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, they received a call on Saturday around 9 p.m., which reported that the man, identified as Ratan, was not taking phone calls and his room was locked from inside.

“On reaching the spot, the police broke open the door of the room and found the deceased’s body lying on the bed in a highly decomposed state,” a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Ratan, who was from Maharashtra, was working with a multinational company based in Delhi-NCR and was living alone in the house for more than a year, the officer added.

“The body was shifted to the AIIMS mortuary and medical inquiry suggests that the deceased had some heart issues,” he said.

