GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Decomposed body of man found in Chattarpur 

Published - June 03, 2024 01:48 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The decomposed body of a 42-year-old man was found inside his rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Chattarpur, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, they received a call on Saturday around 9 p.m., which reported that the man, identified as Ratan, was not taking phone calls and his room was locked from inside.

“On reaching the spot, the police broke open the door of the room and found the deceased’s body lying on the bed in a highly decomposed state,” a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Ratan, who was from Maharashtra, was working with a multinational company based in Delhi-NCR and was living alone in the house for more than a year, the officer added.

“The body was shifted to the AIIMS mortuary and medical inquiry suggests that the deceased had some heart issues,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.