Decomposed body found hanging from a tree near JNU

The decomposed body of a 40-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in the forest near Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday evening.

It is suspected that the man died nearly one week ago given the condition of the body, the police said.

Based on the belongings recovered from his person, the police have identified the deceased as Rampravesh Singh, a resident of Najafgarh’s Gopal Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said the police control room received a call at 5.45p.m. The caller informed the police about the body hanging near a transformer in the forest at Nelson Mandela Road.

“A discharged mobile phone, an Aadhaar Card, a Voters’ Card, a Driving License for heavy vehicles, a wallet with ₹90 and a badge was recovered from his pocket,” said Mr. Dumbere.

The body has been sent to AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem. “Inquest proceedings have been initiated and the case is being investigated,” the officer said.

The police are yet to ascertain whether Rampravesh was private driver or with a cab aggregator. The police are also trying to establish the sequence of events leading up to his death a few days ago.