Decomposed bodies of couple found inside rented house

The police on Friday said they have recovered decomposed bodies of a couple from a house in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar.
The bodies were found after the neighbours called the police on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, complaining of a foul smell coming from the house.
‘No external injuries’
When the team reached the spot, they found the door locked from inside and broke it open.
“Decomposed bodies of a man and a woman were found lying on the floor. No external injuries were seen on the bodies. An almost empty liquor bottle and some supplements, and wrappers of tablets were also found at the spot,” an officer said.
The woman, Priyanka Bist, from Nanital was working with a consultancy firm in Gurugram while her 29-year-old friend Pawan Paliwal from Uttam Nagar, was a gym trainer and also into modelling, they said.
The woman used to live in a rented accommodation in old Mahabir Nagar. Two days ago, her friend had come to meet her at her place.
No foul play suspected, an officer said, adding that they did not find any note. Post-mortem reports are awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death.
Families of the deceased have been informed.
They told the police that the two were friends.
