Declaring Delhi’s Jama Masjid protected monument will have substantial impact, ASI tells HC

The court was hearing petitions filed in 2014 that sought directions to authorities to declare the Jama Masjid a protected monument and remove all encroachments in and around it

Published - October 24, 2024 12:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The Archaeological Survey of India said although the Mughal-era Jama Masjid is currently under the protection and guardianship of the Delhi Waqf Board, ASI has been undertaking conservation and preservation work there

The Archaeological Survey of India said although the Mughal-era Jama Masjid is currently under the protection and guardianship of the Delhi Waqf Board, ASI has been undertaking conservation and preservation work there | Photo Credit: File photo

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that declaring the historic Jama Masjid here as a “protected monument” would have a “substantial impact”, and no steps have been taken in this regard so far.

In an affidavit filed in response to petitions on the issue, the ASI said once a monument is declared protected, certain regulations and prohibitions in the area around it come into force.

It said although the Mughal-era Jama Masjid is currently under the protection and guardianship of Delhi Waqf Board, ASI has been undertaking conservation and preservation work there.  

A Bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Amit Sharma orally said it was not inclined to declare Jama Masjid a “protected monument” in view of the stand of ASI and ordered the petitioners to file their notes with respect to the steps that should be taken for the protection of the historic structure.

“They (ASI) are saying there is a hesitation. There is an impact of declaring it a protected monument,” the court observed, adding that it would look into the issue of streamlining the administration of the mosque.

The High Court was hearing petitions filed in 2014 that sought directions to authorities to declare the Jama Masjid a protected monument and remove all encroachments in and around it. The pleas have also questioned why the mosque is not under the ASI’s management.

The Centre’s counsel had earlier submitted that Jama Masjid is a live monument where people offer prayers and there are a lot of restrictions.

The court was also informed that as the Jama Masjid is not a centrally protected monument, it does not fall within the ASI’s purview.

Published - October 24, 2024 12:34 am IST

