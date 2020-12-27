Declared guilty in 2013, Bangladeshi man held

He was living in India illegally since 2010

A 40-year-old man from Bangladesh who was sentenced to death and was living in India illegally has been arrested, the police said on Saturday.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Shibesh Singh said that the man has been identified as Masum, a resident of Bagirhat in Bangladesh who was living in India since 2010 and was involved in many criminal cases.

The police said that the accused and his accomplices kidnapped a man from his shop in 2005 and killed him later. In 2013, they were sentenced to death after being declared guilty of the crime.

The police said that he had come to India in 2010 through a broker and had started living in Bangalore where he got married and started a business of scrap which eventually grew.

“Some persons known to him reside in Seemapuri and Sangam Vihar in Delhi whom he used to come to meet,” Mr Singh said.