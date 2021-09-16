Declare offering cash in manifestos as corrupt: plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked why the Election Commission was “shying away” from taking action against political parties who are in violation of its guidelines on corrupt practices.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh made the remarks while hearing a petition seeking to declare offer of cash transfer in manifestos as a corrupt electoral practice.

“Why are you shying from taking action? Start taking action. Don’t just issue notices and letters. Let us see what action you are taking. Proposed actions also, you can state,” the court said.

The court’s remarks came after the poll panel’s counsel said it has already issued guidelines in relation to “corrupt practices” and sent the same to the political parties.

It was hearing the petition filed by two advocates, Parashar Narayan Sharma and Capt. Gurvinder Singh, whose contended that offering of cash without any work in election manifestos has to be declared illegal.

The High Court also asked the Centre to respond to the petition, filed through lawyer Amardeep Maini, which said such “note for vote” promises are in violation of Section 123 of the Representation of Peoples Act which deals with corrupt practices and bribery.

It also sought the stand of two political parties, Indian National Congress (INC) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP), as the petition said that “INC and TDP in 2019 general elections offered cash to certain section of the society.