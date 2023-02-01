‘Declare all reports by Delhi Minorities Commission void’

February 01, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - NEW DELHI:

In a submission to the High Court, the Centre said all the reports published by the Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) or any private and extra-judicial commission or fact-finding body should be declared null and void for court proceedings. The Centre also said that the extra-judicial tribunal should be restrained in future from giving any fact-finding reports touching upon the subject matter of an FIR or proceedings pending before a criminal court.

The submission came in an affidavit in which the Centre endorsed a petition filed in the High Court by lawyer Dharmesh Sharma, whose school was burnt down in the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. The petition sought to declare fact-finding reports by extra-judicial bodies, such as the DMC, on the riots, as having no standing in law and removing them from the public domain.

The fact-finding report of the DMC pointed fingers at leaders of the BJP for “inciting” people through speeches during the Assembly election. The BJP disputed the findings of the DMC report, accusing the minorities panel of levelling baseless allegations against it.

The Centre told the Delhi High Court that certain individuals, private organisations and NGOs operating in the country with “vested interests” were spreading false narratives by projecting certain categories of crime with “political or communal flavour”.

The court transferred the matter to another Bench, which is already seized of several petitions on the same controversy.