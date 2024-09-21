ADVERTISEMENT

Decks cleared for Atishi to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister

Updated - September 21, 2024 01:18 am IST - NEW DELHI

A gazette notification by the Union Home Ministry stated: “The President is pleased to appoint Ms. Atishi as the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi, with effect from the date she is sworn in.”

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on September 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday appointed Atishi as the Delhi Chief Minister. A gazette notification by the Union Home Ministry stated: “The President is pleased to appoint Ms. Atishi as the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi, with effect from the date she is sworn in.” She also accepted Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation as the CM.

Mr. Kejriwal submitted his resignation to the Lieutenant-Governor on September 17, following which Ms. Atishi was nominated for the CM’s office after being elected as the leader of the AAP Legislature Party.

The President has also cleared the appointment of five Cabinet Ministers, including Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain, and first-time MLA Mukesh Ahlawat. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Raj Niwas on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / election

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US