Decks cleared for Atishi to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday appointed Atishi as the Delhi Chief Minister. A gazette notification by the Union Home Ministry stated: “The President is pleased to appoint Ms. Atishi as the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi, with effect from the date she is sworn in.” She also accepted Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation as the CM.

Mr. Kejriwal submitted his resignation to the Lieutenant-Governor on September 17, following which Ms. Atishi was nominated for the CM’s office after being elected as the leader of the AAP Legislature Party.

The President has also cleared the appointment of five Cabinet Ministers, including Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain, and first-time MLA Mukesh Ahlawat. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Raj Niwas on Saturday.