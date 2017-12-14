Decision to delink MPhil-PhD programme illegal, says JNUSU

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union (JNUSU) called the university administration’s move to delink MPhil-PhD programme an “illegal, shocking and bizarre development”.

The JNU administration had informed students appearing for the JNU Entrance Examination 2018-19, scheduled at the end of this month, that though they have applied for integrated MPhil/PhD program they will be considered only for M.Phil program, which will be a terminal degree program.

“This has been done through the admit card issued to them, violating the announcement made in the prospectus as well as JNU’s statutory provisions of decision making,” the students’ body said.

Without consultation

“The move was undemocratically imposed through a Standing Committee meeting on December 5,” said the JNUSU, adding that the members of the panel were not informed of its agenda and many did not participate because it was called on a short notice.

“We have already seen the imposition of the May 5, 2016, UGC notification that led to massive cut in research seats in 2017-18 admissions, bypassing opposition in the Academic Council (AC). The delinking decision was not discussed in the AC at all,” said the JNUSU in a statement.

“The delinking will result in another round of push-out of research scholars from the university. This is a clear-cut ploy to destroy research opportunities,” said JNUSU president Geeta Kumari.

The teachers’ association also condemned the move and confirmed that no members of the AC had endorsed the decision to delink the programmes.