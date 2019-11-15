Decision on odd-even scheme will be taken on November 18, says Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government will take a call on whether or not to extend the enforcement of the odd-even road rationing scheme in the Capital early next week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Friday.

Friday is the last day of the scheme that came into force on November 4.

At a press conference here, Mr. Kejriwal said the government was monitoring the air quality of the city which was expected to improve over the coming days.

“I want to congratulate the people of Delhi for participating voluntarily in the odd-even scheme; 250 to 300 fines were issued daily...We are monitoring the pollution situation; we do not want to inconvenience citizens; the quality of air is expected to improve over the coming few days,” he said. “We will take a decision on whether or not to implement the odd-even scheme again, or extend it, on Monday morning.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Kejriwal announced the initiation of the Mukhyamantri Septic Tank Safai Yojana — a scheme which will enable citizens to get their septic tanks cleaned for free.

The Delhi government would issue a tender for the hiring of an agency which would be assisted by officials of the Delhi Jal Board and other government agencies concerned for technologically-assisted cleaning of septic tanks.

“A helpline number will be issued on which citizens will be able to ask for the service. The government will ensure that the tender is floated within a month,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“The objective is to ensure that those forced to be a part of the manual scavenging trade do not have to put their lives at risk,” he added.