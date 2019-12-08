‘Decision on colonies taken to give justice to people’

The decision on regularising unauthorised colonies has not been taken in view of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections but to give justice to the people, Union Minister and election in-charge for Delhi Prakash Javadekar said here on Saturday.

Speaking to BJP State office-bearers at an organisational meeting convened in connection with the preparations for the upcoming elections, Mr. Javadekar argued that the Modi government’s “historic decision” to regularise unauthorised colonies had more than met the eye even as similar rehabilitation was being planned for the residents of Jhuggi Jhopri or slum clusters.

“This decision has not been taken in view of the upcoming elections but to give justice to the people. Modi government has erased the blot of ‘unauthorised’ from the heads of 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies for 40 years,” the Union Minister was quoted as having said in his address to the gathering in a statement issued by the Delhi BJP.

According to Mr. Javadekar, the maps of 1,000 colonies had already been prepared and 700 had been uploaded on the websites. The Delhi Development Authority had also opened 25 centres at which registration will be done, he said further.