Decide on plea seeking to reserve seats for women in DUSU polls: HC to DU  

The High Court here on Wednesday asked the Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor to decide on a representation seeking to reserve 50% seats for women in the university’s student union elections.

The court said the representation, given by the petitioner to the university authorities in October 2023, be decided by the Vice-chancellor in accordance with the law as expeditiously as possible, and preferably within three weeks.

Petitioner Shabana Hussain said the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections are heavily influenced by money and muscle power, resulting in minimal participation of women.

In light of these concerns, Ms. Hussain said she approached the High Court, seeking a mandate to ensure women’s representation through reservation in the elections, which are scheduled for September 27 this year. The nomination process is set to begin on September 17.