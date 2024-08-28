GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Decide on plea against exclusion of penal provision for unnatural sex offence in BNS, HC tells Centre

The plea sought to address the ‘exigent legal lacuna’ resulting from the enactment of BNS which led to the repeal of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code

Published - August 28, 2024 08:43 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Delhi High Court, in New Delhi.

A view of Delhi High Court, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) asked the Centre to treat as representation a petition against the exclusion of penal provisions for the offences of unnatural sex and sodomy from the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the Indian Penal Code.

The court asked the Central government to expeditiously decide the representation, preferably within six months.

The plea filed by Gantavya Gulati, a lawyer who was appearing in person, sought to address the “exigent legal lacuna” resulting from the enactment of the BNS which has also led to the repeal of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Central government’s standing counsel submitted that the issue was under consideration by the government and a holistic view will be taken which will require some time.

“What people were asking was not to make consensual (unnatural) sex punishable. You made even non-consensual (unnatural) sex non-punishable. Suppose, something happens outside the court today, are we all to shut our eyes because it is not a penal offence in the statute books?” the court observed.

During the hearing, the Centre’s counsel handed over a letter written to him by the Joint Secretary, Government of India, on the issue. The counsel said some time was needed for deliberations as views of all stakeholders had to be taken and added that there could not be fixed timelines on these kind of issues.

The plea submitted that the BNS excludes any provision equivalent to Section 377 of the IPC due to which every person, especially lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community, will be affected. The plea also flagged alleged atrocities against those from the LGBTQ community.

Section 377 of the repealed IPC punished non-consensual unnatural sex between two adults, sexual activities against minors, and bestiality. The BNS, which replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), came into force from July 1, 2024.

Related Topics

New Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.