Decide on parole plea of 1984 riots convict, HC tells AAP government

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the city government to decide on the parole plea of Balwan Khokhar, who along with former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, has been sentenced to life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Justice A. K. Chawla directed the Delhi government to decide on Khokhar’s plea in two weeks after the end of the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

Model code of conduct

The Delhi government had earlier submitted that as per the model code of conduct, prisoners cannot be released during the election period and sought time to consider Khokhar’s plea after Lok Sabha poll ended.

Khokhar has sought parole to file a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order of December 17, 2018.

The High Court had set aside the trial court’s verdict, which acquitted Kumar in a case related to killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar Part-I area in Palam Colony in South-West Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and burning down of a gurdwara in Raj Nagar Part-II during that period.

The riots had broken out after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984 by her two Sikh bodyguards.

The High Court had also upheld the conviction and varying sentences awarded by the trial court to the other five — Khokhar, retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and former MLAs Mahender Yadav and Kishan Khokhar.

It had also convicted them for criminal conspiracy to burn down residences of Sikh families and a gurdwara in the area during the riots.

The trial court in 2013 had awarded life term to Khokhar, Bhagmal and Lal.