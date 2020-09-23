Decide on complaint against media house: HC

New Delhi

23 September 2020 23:17 IST

Plea says shows aired by it on ‘Palghar mob lynching’ intended to incite violence

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to take a decision within four weeks on a plea seeking action on a complaint against a media house for broadcasting shows related to ‘Palghar mob lynching’ in Maharashtra.

Justice Navin Chawla directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to consider the complaint filed by the petitioner, advocate Amrish Ranjan Pandey, and take a decision on it.

Advocate Pandey has alleged that the shows aired on the incident by the media house “tried to promote communal attitudes in the country. “The shows were offensive against good taste or decency. It was intended to encourage or incite violence,” the petition claimed.

The petition filed through advocate Joby P Varghese, contended that the shows/programmes on these incidents were in absolute violation of the rules of programme code prescribed under the cable television regulations and also the uplinking and downlinking guidelines issued by the Ministry. It said that no action was taken by the Ministry despite the alleged violations.