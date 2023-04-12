Decide on AIADMK bylaws in 10 days, HC tells EC

April 12, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the Election Commission to take a decision within 10 days on a representation by the AIADMK to update the party’s amended bylaws in its records.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav gave the direction on an application filed by the AIADMK and party leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, after the EC’s counsel said the representation made by the party was being actively considered, and a final decision would be taken within 10 days.

“In view of the stand of the EC, the court deems it appropriate to dispose of the petition with a direction to the EC to decide on the representation of the petitioner within 10 days,” the High Court said.

During the hearing, the counsel representing former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said he was the party coordinator, and should be allowed to participate in the proceedings.

“The EC is bound to hear you (Mr. Panneerselvam) also. You can also make a representation. We are not saying anything. The EC will consider and decide in 10 days,” the High Court said.

In their petition, the AIADMK and Mr. Palaniswami contended that the EC’s stand was that the records of the party were not being updated owing to certain internal disputes.

“The same is wholly contrary to the various settled legal principles and the earlier stand of the EC in relation to the party,” the plea said.

The plea was filed in the wake of the EC’s announcement that the voting for the Karnataka Assembly election will be on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. The last date for filing nominations is April 20.

“The inaction of the EC to upload its records will lead to a situation where the AIADMK will not be able to put up a candidate or carry out any other administrative function, and the same would result in stagnancy of effective functioning of the party,” the plea said.

“The inaction of the EC has grossly violated the Article 19(1)(c) of the petitioners as petitioner no. 1 [AIADMK] is an association of persons and owing to the inaction of EC, the petitioner no. 1 is not able to effectively carry out its functions which is the dire need of the hour especially owing to the fast approaching elections,” the petition said.

“Such a conduct on the part of EC will seriously impact the democratic fabric as a recognised political party having significant presence in the State will be unable to participate in the elections to the Legislative Assembly,” the plea added.

“The inaction of EC is causing grave prejudice and hardship not only to the AIADMK but also to the primary members of AIADMK party and entire citizens of the State of Tamil Nadu for the reason that absolute strangers to the AIADMK party are representing themselves as coordinators and other office bearers of the party,” the plea said.

“They are also appointing various unknown persons to the posts of AIADMK party and such impersonation cannot be allowed in a vibrant democracy,” it added.

