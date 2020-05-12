‘Decide on action to be taken against DMC chief’

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed authorities here to take a call on action to be initiated against Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) chief Zafarul Islam Khan in a reasonable time while disposing of a petition seeking his removal from the post.

A Bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, conducting the hearing through videoconferencing, was informed by the Delhi government’s counsel that the L-G had written a letter on April 30 to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for initiating action against Mr. Khan as per the provisions of Section 4 of the DMC Act, which provides for removal of a person from the post of chairperson or member.

The High Court was informed that the L-G has also issued a show-cause notice to Mr. Khan on May 8 as to why action be not initiated against him. Following the submission, the court disposed of the petition seeking removal of the 72-year-old, who has been serving as the Chairperson of DMC since July 2017, over his controversial social media post.

Delhi Police, meanwhile, said Mr. Khan submitted his laptop to the police. An officer said that Mr. Khan was served a notice to provide the device that was used to post the message on social media. Responding to the notice, he had provided the laptop to the police. It has been sent to the FSL.