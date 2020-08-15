Decide list of people seeking cash withdrawal from PMC Bank: HC

New Delhi

15 August 2020 00:29 IST

Petition seeks withdrawal of deposits on hardship grounds

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Reserve Bank of India to decide on a list of persons seeking withdrawal of their money deposited in scam-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank for treatment of life threatening ailments, including novel coronavirus.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked Bejon Kumar Misra, who has filed the petition highlighting difficulties faced by depositors in withdrawal of their money, to prepare the list of depositors and submit it to the banking regulator.

The court also clarified that the ceiling of withdrawal on hardship grounds, which include treatment of cancer and other ailments concerning heart, kidney, liver etc., will not be beyond ₹5 lakh.

Advertising

Advertising

The High Court’s direction came after advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, appearing for Mr. Misra, contended that many of the depositors had written several times to RBI seeking withdrawal under the hardship guidelines but their request was denied.

The RBI has imposed restrictions on the operations of PMC Bank, including curbs on withdrawal limits, after an alleged fraud of ₹4,355 crore came to light. Preliminary enquiry has revealed that PMC Bank issued over 70% of its total loans to Housing Development Infrastructure Limited.

RBI said it was not possible to raise the current withdrawal limit, reviewed on June 19, 2020, of ₹1 lakh due to lack of liquidity. This enhanced withdrawal limit of ₹1 lakh will allow more than 84% of the depositors to withdraw their entire account balance.

In an affidavit, RBI stated that PMC Bank’s reported financial position as on March 31, 2020 (unaudited) continues to be “precarious”. It said against the total deposit liability of approx ₹10,000 crore as on March 26, 2020, liquid assets available with the PMC bank were to the tune of ₹2,955 crore. This, RBI said, was “grossly insufficient to fully pay all its depositors considering the position that approx 78% of the advances (where 56.33% of its deposits were deployed) are non-performing and therefore cash flows are constrained”.