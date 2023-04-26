Decide in a month plea to recognise transgender persons as third gender for bus travel: HC to Delhi govt.

April 26, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

The High Court has ordered the Delhi government to decide within a month a representation to legally recognise the transgender community as a third gender and to provide free travel to them in buses operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora also cautioned the authorities that if they do not take a decision by then, the managing director of DTC shall remain present before the court on August 18, the next date of hearing.

DTC buses issue pink tickets to women travellers allowing them to travel for free.

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court’s order came on a contempt petition filed for “wilful non-compliance” of an October 19, 2022 order of the High Court, which had granted four months to the authorities to take a view on the issue.

The court’s last year order had come on a public interest litigation (PIL) by a person belonging to the transgender community seeking legal recognition of the community as a third gender in bus tickets and free travel for them in DTC buses.

Advocate Amit George, appearing for the petitioner Amit Juyal, had then informed the High Court that his client had made a representation in August 2022 to the authorities but had received no reply.

In the petition, it was argued that at present, the DTC tickets recognise only two genders — male and female — and there is no recognition for transgender persons.

The plea had stated that the petitioner regularly commutes by buses operated by the DTC and “faces trauma and agony” while purchasing tickets as the transgender community is not recognised as a third gender.

The plea had submitted that providing cost-free travel to persons belonging to the transgender community in DTC buses would be a promotion of social equality as they have always been shunned by society and treated as a community of untouchables.

“A reduction in cost of travel for the transgender community would help in integrating them into the larger societal framework and give them an opportunity to live with dignity as currently a large number of persons belonging to the community are economically/socially downtrodden,” it had said.

ADVERTISEMENT