Decide cases on senior citizen Act within 1 month: Delhi HC to tribunal

May 20, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - New Delhi

The HC observed that the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 was enacted to ensure shelter for senior citizens; asks tribunal to pronounce orders in writing within a month

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The appellate tribunal set up under the senior citizens welfare law should make efforts to decide on matters before it within one month, the Delhi High Court has said.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela observed that the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 was enacted to ensure that senior citizens and parents of vulnerable age are not unnecessarily deprived of their shelter. It casts an obligation upon the appellate tribunal to pronounce its order in writing within one month of the receipt of an appeal, he added.

In its May 12 order, the court said, “No doubt that the Sub-Section 6 of Section 16 of the Act places an obligation upon the appellate tribunal to pronounce its order in writing within one month of the receipt of the appeal, the appellate tribunal should make all efforts to ensure that the said provision is implemented in its true spirit to the extent it is practical.”

The court was hearing a case where the petitioner sought directions for early disposal of her appeal before the tribunal against an order passed by the sub-divisional magistrate concerned.

The HC disposed of the petition and requested the tribunal to take up the appeal as soon as practically possible and dispose it of in accordance with the provisions of Section 16 of the Act, preferably within the next three months.

