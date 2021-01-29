‘Deceased woman’s photo removed’

New Delhi

Court had asked social media platforms to remove all links which showed the woman as Hathras rape victim

Social media platforms such as Facebook, Google and Twitter informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that they had taken down or blocked all the links which incorrectly showed a deceased woman’s photo as that of the Hathras rape victim.

The social media platforms made the submission in response to an order by the court in November last year to remove all such links which showed the deceased woman as the rape victim.

The court had then passed the direction on a petition by a man claiming that a photograph of his deceased wife was being circulated on various social media platforms wrongly depicting her as the victim of the incident of rape and murder of a young girl at Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

During the hearing on Thursday, the counsel for the man informed the court that all the links to the objectionable content had not been removed by Facebook and sought time to place on record the existing links/URLs.

The court gave him time till April 12 to place on record the links/URLs which are yet to be removed.

The man in his plea had contended that revelation of the identity of the rape victim is an offence under the Indian Penal Code, though in the present matter image of a wrong person is in circulation.