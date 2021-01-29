‘Deceased woman’s photo removed’

Social media platforms such as Facebook, Google and Twitter informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that they had taken down or blocked all the links which incorrectly showed a deceased woman’s photo as that of the Hathras rape victim.
The social media platforms made the submission in response to an order by the court in November last year to remove all such links which showed the deceased woman as the rape victim.
The court had then passed the direction on a petition by a man claiming that a photograph of his deceased wife was being circulated on various social media platforms wrongly depicting her as the victim of the incident of rape and murder of a young girl at Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.
During the hearing on Thursday, the counsel for the man informed the court that all the links to the objectionable content had not been removed by Facebook and sought time to place on record the existing links/URLs.
The court gave him time till April 12 to place on record the links/URLs which are yet to be removed.
The man in his plea had contended that revelation of the identity of the rape victim is an offence under the Indian Penal Code, though in the present matter image of a wrong person is in circulation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath