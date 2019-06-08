Deceased was a YouTuber, made videos on social issues

Govinda, who died in police custody in Nand Nagri on Thursday night, was a YouTuber. He used to act in videos with his group called Jars Team.

His team members said that the group was formed about five-six years ago and they used to make comedy videos on social issues. On the YouTube channel, they have over 1,500 subscribers and thousands of viewers.

“Govinda was a fine actor. He was very passionate about acting,” said Basruddin, a member of the group, adding that Govinda wanted to make a difference through the videos. His family said that Govinda was tech-savvy and also knew how to edit videos. “After he started working on the videos, he was engrossed in them. I would often ask him about getting married but he wouldn’t care,” said his father Ram Yadav adding that he used to act in local plays on occasions like Ram Leela.