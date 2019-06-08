Delhi

Deceased was a YouTuber, made videos on social issues

more-in

Govinda, who died in police custody in Nand Nagri on Thursday night, was a YouTuber. He used to act in videos with his group called Jars Team.

His team members said that the group was formed about five-six years ago and they used to make comedy videos on social issues. On the YouTube channel, they have over 1,500 subscribers and thousands of viewers.

“Govinda was a fine actor. He was very passionate about acting,” said Basruddin, a member of the group, adding that Govinda wanted to make a difference through the videos. His family said that Govinda was tech-savvy and also knew how to edit videos. “After he started working on the videos, he was engrossed in them. I would often ask him about getting married but he wouldn’t care,” said his father Ram Yadav adding that he used to act in local plays on occasions like Ram Leela.

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2019 3:56:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/deceased-was-a-youtuber-made-videos-on-social-issues/article27691834.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story