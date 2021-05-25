Deceased constable’s wife asks Kejriwal to pay promised money

NEW DELHI

25 May 2021 23:23 IST

He was Delhi Police’s first COVID fatality

Wife of constable Amit Kumar, who died last May and was Delhi Police’s first COVID fatality, has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to facilitate the money that was promised to her.

In a letter written in Hindi, Ms. Pooja said Amit was posted in Bharat Nagar police station and on May 5, “while serving the people of the city”, he contracted the virus and died shortly after.

“In that time of grief, remembering my husband’s services, you had announced a sum of ₹1 crore help,” she wrote to the Chief Minister.

However, a year has passed but she still hasn’t received the promised amount, she wrote.

“I have a four-year-old son and four-month-old daughter to take care of. I am worried about their future. If a CM does not fulfill a promise he made, then I may never be able to trust anyone ever again,” she added.

Amit died hours after he contracted the virus. One of his colleagues roamed around in a car for hours taking him to different hospitals and COVID Care Centres but the official couldn’t survive.

The family said their file for compensation have been rejected by the government, citing that Amit was not on COVID duty.