‘Debt-ridden’ man held for trying to extort south Delhi builder

According to the police, the accused said his family had been in debt for the last three years and he had outstanding medical bills after undergoing a bypass surgery; he was arrested on Wednesday

May 20, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A man has been arrested for allegedly sending threat messages to a builder in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash-I and demanding ₹2 crore.

The police on Friday said that Bhupender, a resident of Mehrauli, was arrested on Wednesday based on a complaint filed on May 10 by the builder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said a case under IPC Section 507 was registered on the builder’s complaint, and Section 384 was added after the arrest.

“The accused disclosed that he and his family have been in debt for the last three years. He is a heart patient and has undergone a bypass surgery. He was in need of money to pay his medical bills. Hence, he targeted the complainant, a renowned builder,” the DCP said.

She added that a team traced and arrested the accused based on technical surveillance, CCTV footage analysis as well as inputs from the complainant’s former employees.

