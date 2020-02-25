Death toll in Delhi violence increases to 8

NEW DELHI

25 February 2020 14:09 IST

Kin say the victims died because of bullet injuries

Eight persons, including a police official, have been reported dead in violence that erupted in northeast Delhi on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Head Constable Rattan Lal, Shahid Khan, Mohammed Furqaan, Nazim, Rahul Solanki, Vinod and two who are as yet unidentified. All were residents of northeast Delhi.

The families of Lal, Khan, Furqaan and Rahul were waiting to receive the bodies at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital’s mortuary. The kin of all the victims claimed that they had died of bullet injuries.