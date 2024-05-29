Dearth of affordable health care led us to Vivek Vihar hospital, say grieving parents

The parents who lost their newborns to the fire in Vivek Vihar’s private neonatal hospital said they were led to the medical facility due to the dearth of affordable nursing homes in east Delhi’s Shahdara and the long waiting period at the district’s biggest government hospital — GTB Hospital.

Some parents said they were scared of going to government hospitals where, they had heard, the infant mortality rate was higher than at the city’s private establishments.

Sitara Jahan and her husband Masi Alam, who lost their 4-day-old infant to the tragedy, said they landed at Baby Care New Born Hospital in desperation.

“Sitara’s health had started to deteriorate. She was turning pale with each passing day. So, we thought of taking her to a government hospital,” said Mr. Alam, who earns ₹500 a day painting walls.

“However, days earlier, our neighbours had lost their newborn at a government hospital, so we decided to borrow money and go to a private establishment where our child was born,” he added.

But, doctors at the private nursing home referred the infant to Baby Care New Born Hospital, saying he had developed a respiratory issue. At the Vivek Vihar hospital, Mr. Alam had to shell out ₹12,000 daily.

A similar story played out in Md. Anzaar’s home.

“We had no time to think. My wife fell sick, and I rushed her to a private hospital where our child was born. But the gynaecologist there said our child’s condition was deteriorating,” Mr. Anzaar said.

Before the couple could ask any further questions, a doctor from the Baby Care New Born Hospital reached the spot in an ambulance and shifted the infant to the Vivek Vihar facility. Mr. Anzaar said the treatment at the hospital was expensive and alleged that the hospital fudged bills to extract money from patients’ families.

The police are probing the possibility of private nursing homes referring infants to the hospital at Vivek Vihar for a commission.

Rittik Choudhury, a farmer from Bulandshahr, said the hospital asked him to pay ₹1.5 lakh for his child’s treatment, all of which he had borrowed, “only for them to kill my child”.