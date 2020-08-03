Dead lizard found in sambar bowl in Delhi restaurant

A man who went to a hotel in Connaught Place for dinner allegedly found a dead lizard in the sambar served to him on Saturday evening.
Pankaj Agarwal, a resident of Fatehpuri area, visited the restaurant with his friends for dinner. He is said to have found the dead lizard in a bowl of sambar he had ordered.
Mr. Agarwal recorded it on his mobile phone and raised the issue with the restaurant staff. In a video he uploaded on social media, he said the manager had reached out to them with the response that it will not happen in future.
Mr. Agarwal informed the police and the personnel from the Connaught Place police station reached the restaurant. A senior police officer said an FIR has been registered at the station.
“We have registered an FIR against the restaurant under IPC Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 336 (Doing any act which endangers human life or the personal safety of others). The case is under investigation.”
The officer said they have asked for the CCTV footage from the restaurant.
