De-addiction drive: ‘3 out 20 have recovered’

Police launched campaign a month ago

Three out of 20 youth who were registered with de-addiction centres have recovered fully after rehabilitation under ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Usha Rangnani said that a special drug de-addiction campaign was launched in the district about a month ago and all the SHOs were specifically briefed to identify people involved in drug trafficking in their respective areas and take strict action. Besides this, special awareness drives were initiated at various places in which residents took active part. It included drug awareness seminars, nukkad-nataks and sensitization programmes.

Police said that the north-west team bore fruitful results and three youth — Imran, Sahil and Azharuddin of Jahangirpuri area — recovered completely and are now living happily. They felt grateful towards Delhi Police for changing their lives and also motivated others to refrain from drugs, leading by their own example.

“More than 20 youths registered in various drug de-addiction centers are still undergoing rehabilitation process,” Ms Rangnani said.