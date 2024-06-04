GIFT a SubscriptionGift
dDU launches to allow students of all ages to enrol for regular courses

Published - June 04, 2024 12:38 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Admissions will take place on the basis of merit, and students will join classes along with regular DU students.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Delhi University on Monday launched the admission brochure for the Competency Enhancement Scheme (CES), which allows students of any age group to enrol for courses with regular students. The registration for the programme will begin on 10 June, said university officials.

Envisaged under the National Education Policy (NEP), the course is aimed at skilling students from all ages and walks of life.

“The expected outcome of this scheme is to fulfil educational dreams of those who could not get an opportunity earlier; to upgrade academic and professional skills using the latest technology, knowledge and innovation, and therefore to enable senior and non-senior citizens to continue being lifelong learners,” the university said in a statement.

The programme, started by the university last year, however, saw only a handful of enrolments. In an attempt to make the programme more accessible, the university has reduced the fees of each paper from ₹10,000 to ₹6,000.

Professor Sanjoy Roy, Director of the Institute of Lifelong Learning, the nodal coordinating institute for the programme, said, “After consultations and meetings the major observations were that the course fees should be reduced so that many more people can take admission.”

Admissions will take place on the basis of merit, and students will join classes along with regular DU students. The number of seats in a course is open to a maximum of 10% of the total class strength, or six seats, whichever is less.

