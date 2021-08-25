DDMA panel for phased resumption of all classes

Schools in the Capital may be reopened in a phased manner as an expert committee, set up by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has submitted a report to the authority recommending that senior students can been called to school in the first phase. The report of the committee will however be taken into consideration at the next DDMA meeting.

According to government sources, the DDMA panel has recommended that schools be reopened for all classes but senior-wing students be called in the first phase followed by middle-class students and ultimately the primary classes.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that experiences from other States are mixed and the Delhi government is keeping a close eye on the situation. “We don’t want to take any risks when it comes to children. We also want to open schools as soon as possible. I will let you know whenever there is a decision on this,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Currently, students of Class X, XI and XII can visit schools with the consent of parents for admission and board exam-related activities.