DDMA orders implementation of GRAP for COVID-19 management

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday issued an order to bring into force a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for effective COVID-19 management.

The plan was devised by a State-Level Expert Committee and approved last month in a DDMA meeting chaired by the Lieutenant Governor.

Three parameters

The GRAP consists of three parameters — positivity rate, cumulative new positive cases and average oxygenated bed occupancy for lockdown/unlock in the Capital.

The government has introduced four levels of colour-coded alerts to kick in when the parameters are met.

The Level 1 or yellow alert will come into force when the positivity rate is over 0.5% for two consecutive days or cumulative new positive cases for seven days is above 1,500 cases or the average occupancy of oxygenated beds for seven days is 500 beds. Under the alert, cinema halls, banquets, barbershops, salons, gyms, entertainment parks, schools and religious places will be shut. A night curfew will be imposed.

The Level 2 or amber alert will come into force when the positivity rate is over 1% for two days or cumulative new positive cases for seven days is above 3,500 cases or the average occupancy of oxygenated beds for seven days is 700 beds. Restaurants and public parks will be shut and a weekend curfew will kick in.

The Level 3 or orange alert will kick in when the positivity rate is over 2% for two days or cumulative new positive cases for seven days is above 9,000 cases or the average occupancy of oxygenated beds for seven days is 1,000 beds. Many construction activities will shut along with shops and malls. The Delhi Metro will also shut down.

A Level 4 or red alert will be sounded when the positivity rate is over 5% for two days or cumulative new positive cases for seven days is above 16,000 or the average occupancy of oxygenated beds for seven days is 3,000 beds.

All government offices, apart from those providing essential and emergency services, will shut and a total curfew will be imposed.

66 new cases, 0 deaths

As per the health bulletin, the Capital recorded 66 new cases and zero deaths on Sunday. There are 536 active cases in the Capital.

The bulletin added that 1,19,942 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24-hours out of which 60,097 received their first dose.